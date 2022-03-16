STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Alleged disproportionate assets: ACB raids 18 officers in 75 locations in Karnataka

Published: 16th March 2022 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

ACB raids on properties of 18 officials at 75 places across the state .(Photo | Express)

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday began one of its biggest operations in the State and raided 18 officers over alleged disproportionate assets (DA). According to the Additional Director  General, ACB, Seemant Singh, a team of 100 ACB officers accompanied with 300 staff are conducting searches at 75 locations.

The officers against whom raids are being conducted include: 

Gnanendrakumar, additional commissioner, Transport and Road Safety, Bengaluru,

Rakesh Kumar, Town Planning, Bangalore Development Authority (BDA),

Ramesh Kankatte, regional forest officer, Social Forestry, Yadgir, Basavaraj Shekar Reddy Patil, executive engineer, Kaujalagi division,

Gokak, Basava Kumar S Annigeri, sheristedar, DC office, Gadag,

Gopinath N Malagi, project manager, Nirmiti Kendra, Vijayapura,

BK Shivakumar, additional director, Industries & Commerce, Bengaluru,

Shivanand P Sharanappa Khedagi, RFO, Badami,

Manjunath, assistant commissioner, Ramanagaram,

Srinivas, general manager, Social Welfare Department, Maheshwarappa, district environmental officer, Davangere,

Krishnan, Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), Haveri,

Chaluvaraj, inspector, Excise, Gundlupete Taluka,

Girish, assistant engineer, National Highway Subdivision,

Balakrishna HN, inspector, Vijayanagara police station,  Mysuru,

Gavirangappa, assistant executive engineer (AEE), Public Works Department (PWD), Chikamagaluru,

Ashok Reddy Patil, AEE, Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd, Devadurga, Raichur and Daya Sunder Raju, AEE, Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation (KPTCL), Dakshina Kannada.

The searches are on.

