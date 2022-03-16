Belagavi: 46-year-old realtor found murdered

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Adding to the increasing murder cases in the city in the recent days, a 46-year-old realtor was allegedly hacked to death on Tuesday. This is the fourth such case in a span of one month in Belagavi police commissionerate’s limits.

The deceased is identified as Raju Doddannavar, a realtor, who was allegedly hacked to death at Guruprasad Colony in the city. According to sources, the assailants cornered Doddannavar by throwing chilli powder in his eyes before attacking him.

A native of Bastwad village of taluk, Doddannavar had recently shifted to Bhavani Nagar in the city. The incident took place when he was travelling in his car to see his wife admitted at a private hospital. The assailants waylaid his car in the middle of the road and threw chilli powder at him before attacking him with lethal weapons and fled from the spot.

The morning walkers who saw the body alerted rural police station. Police rushed to the spot and sent the body for autopsy. Police commissioner Dr M B Boralingayya told media persons, “Raju Doddannavar who was found murdered was a realtor. We have found injuries on his legs”.