Bengaluru student dies by suicide after lecturer rejects his project record

MANGALURU: A 20-year-old hotel management student died by suicide allegedly after his lecturer rejected his project record and told him that he will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

B Bharath, a resident of Kumaraswamy layout in Bengaluru is the victim. In his complaint to the Urwa police, Bharath's father Bhaskar R has accused the private college lecturer Rahul and college chairman Ganesh Rao of his son's untimely death.

According to the complainant, he had paid a donation of Rs 60,000 and a tuition fee of Rs 70,000 at the time of admission to the college in 2020-21. In 2021-22, he paid another Rs 25,000.

Bharath had told his father that his studies were affected as some lecturers were not taking classes. He had also told that one of the lecturers – Rahul used to insult him in front of other students and he was hurt by it. When his father requested the lecturer to mend his ways, he behaved rudely.

On Tuesday, Bharath visited the college at Around 11 am to submit his project record but Rahul rejected his record and told him that he will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Then the student returned to his paying guest accommodation and called his mother over the phone at 1.30 pm. When the call went unanswered, he left a WhatsApp message about his decision to take the extreme step and hanged himself. Bharat's parents came to know about the incident when they called another lecturer of the college.

The student's father has sought inquiry lecturer Rahul and college chairman Ganesh Rao in order to provide justice to his son and to ensure that no other student meets a similar fate. Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said the accused have been booked under IPC sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

