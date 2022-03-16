Congress protests The Kashmir Files show for Karnataka legislators

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Legislative Council on Tuesday witnessed uproar and protests from members of the Congress, who entered the well of the House, after Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti announced that the film ‘The Kashmir Files’ would be screened for legislators.

As soon as the proceedings resumed on Tuesday, Horatti announced that the movie will be screened at a multiplex in the evening. Opposition leader BK Hariprasad stood up saying arrangements should also be made to screen ‘Parzania’ and ‘Water’, while MLC Saleem Ahmed questioned as to why the government was forcing legislators to watch the movie instead of discussing the budget.

Minister ST Somashekhar intervened saying it was not compulsory, and whoever is interested can watch the film. The Congress vehemently opposed the move, saying that such announcements should not be made from the Chair. “There are other films related to Gujarat also. They should also be screened,” said Hariprasad. As minister Byrathi Basavaraj intervened, Hariprasad attacked him by claiming that he needed the Congress party to become corporator and MLA, and jumped ship to the BJP to become a minister.

Demanding withdrawal of the announcement, the Congress members entered the well of the House. Leader of the floor and minister Shrinivas Poojari reiterated that screening was only for those who are interested, to which Harisprasad replied, “Some have also watched porn in the House. So, should we also go and watch such movies?”

Hariprasad’s statement led to a heated exchange of words between the ruling and the opposition parties and the proceedings were adjourned for a while. When the House reconvened, Horatti explained that it was his job to announce notices issued by the government. Citing an RTI reply, Hariprasad claimed that 89 pandits were killed in Kashmir and alleged that the film contained only lies.