Corbevax drive for kids in Karnataka kicks off Wednesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka health department has rolled out a detailed action plan for Covid vaccination of the 12-14 age group, starting Wednesday. The country’s second indigenous vaccine, Corbevax, will be rolled out for the new group.To ensure successful implementation of the vaccination drive, the department has in put in place a micro plan with logistics and staff. The state has an existing stock of 20 lakh doses of Corbevax. Vaccines have been dispatched to districts according to target, for the statewide launch on Wednesday.

Eligibility criteria for children will be those born on March 15, 2010, and earlier. The department stressed that only Corbevax should be administered after a proper check whether the child is eligible for vaccination. Each beneficiary will be administered two doses, and the second dose will given after 29 days. The certificate can be downloaded from the CoWin portal.

The vaccination drive will be taken up only in health department facilities, and only after the system stabilises will schools be allowed to set up vaccination centres, which will be handled by support staff. Meanwhile, children with comorbidities will be vaccinated under the supervision of a medical officer.

Schools conducting classes online can fix a day for vaccination, and call children to school on that particular day. The state will also ensure that school dropouts are mobilised with the support of the labour department, RDPR and Urban Development department. Private paediatricians are also requested to support the drive by dealing with the fear, anxiety and apprehensions of both parents and children. “District and taluk level officers have been instructed to create awareness on Covid vaccination for children and address hesitancy or other issues prevalent among parents,” the release stated.

GUIDELINES

All districts to launch Corbevax drive for 12-14 years, those above 60

20 lakh doses available in state

Vaccination to be done only in healthcare facilities initially

Registration can be done online and onsite

Children with comorbidities to be vaccinated only in health facilities

Vaccination is free

No fresh registration needed for precautionary dose for those above 60 years

Those who have taken Covaxin or Covishield will get same precautionary dose