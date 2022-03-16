STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Education, religion are like two eyes: Father of Muslim girl who was heckled by saffron men

Muskan had earlier noted that she has faith in the Constitution and the court, and would respect the latter’s verdict.

By Express News Service

MYSURU/MANDYA: Following the High Court verdict in the hijab case, Mohammed Husain Khan, father of Mandya student Muskan Khan, said that education and religion are like two eyes, and both need to be taken into confidence to lead a peaceful life.

Muskan was heckled by saffron-clad students chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ a few weeks ago on her college premises, and the lone girl student had replied with chants of ‘Allah hu Akbar’.

Muskan had earlier noted that she has faith in the Constitution and the court, and would respect the latter’s verdict. On Tuesday, however, she declined to react to the court verdict.Meanwhile, her father told reporters that religious leaders of their community will decide their next course of action.

“After the heckling incident, my daughter has not attended college and she has to face her exams from March 24. We will meet the principal soon and discuss the next steps and also take suggestions from our religious leaders,” he said.

