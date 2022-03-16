Govt looking at banning groups that ‘fanned’ Hiajb row: Araga Jnanendra

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Tuesday asserted that the government has been deliberating about imposing a ban on certain organisations, which were allegedly behind the hijab row, and a decision on it will be taken soon after an investigation.

“Unless being instigated by bigots, the children would not have resisted following norms, including wearing of uniforms, and they would not have continued their protests. We have been closely watching the activities of such organisations that incited these incidents, and are collecting information to take a call on banning them,” he told reporters at Vidhana Soudha, on the sidelines of the ongoing budget session.

“The communal forces had tried to break the unity and sovereignty of the country. The Home Department has zero tolerance for them and will expose them soon,” he further warned.Terming the Karnataka High Court’s verdict that the hijab does not form an essential religious practice in Islamic faith, he felt it gave solace to the society, besides strengthening education.

“I also got information that some have already moved the Supreme Court with a writ petition. It is quite but natural in a democracy, but the Karnataka Government will also follow it,” Jnanendra remarked, adding that they have stooped to the level of restricting children from attending classes and the parents should seriously think about this.

The minister clarified that the Deputy Commissioners and the police chiefs concerned will take necessary action, depending upon the situation in their respective districts as to whether the prohibitory orders should remain in force.Meanwhile, Deputy Leader of Opposition U T Khader welcomed the order and advised the children and the parents to follow it, since it is in the interest of their education.