Nine students choose hijab over exams; return home after they were told to remove hijab

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Despite the Karnataka High Court ruling that hijab is not an essential Ismalic religious practice and state prescribed uniform rule is not a violation of the fundamental right of students to freedom of expression, a batch of nine students at Government First Grade College, Kaup sought from the principal to permit them to attend classes with hijab. As the examination is going on now, students wanted to write the examination, but with hijab inside the classroom.

ALSO READ | Karnataka HC order on hijab unconstitutional: Kerala Muslim groups

The principal- Dr Anil Kumar reportedly convinced the students to follow the court verdict and write the exam inside the classroom by removing the hijab in a separately arranged room. There are 17 Muslim girls studying in this college, while four students obeyed the court order and appeared for the examination. The nine students disagreed to write the exam without hijab and returned home. Students Rizana and Shahnaz said that hijab was not an issue in any educational institutions earlier. Now the suddenly emerged problem has upset them, they said.