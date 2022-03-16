Pilot project on menstrual cups in two taluks

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: To help minimise environmental degradation and improve menstrual hygiene in adolescent girl students, the Department of Health & Family Welfare, Karnataka, is planning to conduct a pilot project on the use of menstrual cups in two districts. If the pilot project succeeds, Karnataka will be the first state in the country to introduce and promote menstrual cups in its public health policy.

“We are planning a pilot project on the use of menstrual cups in one taluk each in Chamarajanagar and Dakshina Kannada districts, among students in the age group of 10-19 years,” said Dr Veena V, deputy director, Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK), Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram (RKSK) and Shuchi scheme on menstrual hygiene.

“The disposal of sanitary pads is a huge issue. They are disposed of as municipal solid waste at the moment. We are planning to provide menstrual cups as a healthy and environment-friendly option, but a lot depends upon awareness and acceptability. The pilot study will help us assess these factors,” said Dr Veena.

Disposable sanitary products wreak irreversible damage on the environment, and end up in landfills. In comparison, one menstrual cup can last 10 years if used efficiently. At present, there are around 19 lakh student beneficiaries of sanitary pads in the state. Every year, each beneficiary is provided 12 units containing 10 pads each, free of cost. The government is spending Rs 47 crore annually on their procurement.

Awareness about menstrual hygiene has increased among adolescent girls in rural areas, since the inception of the Shuchi scheme in 2015-16 for girl students in government and government-aided educational institutions.

The Shuchi scheme, started in 2013-14, was initially sponsored by the Centre. However, from 2015-16, the Centre asked states to take over the scheme. The Karnataka government had come under fire for non-allocation of funds for Shuchi in its budget for 2020-21.