Bandh over HC's hijab ruling brings positive response in Karnataka's Bhatkal town

Bhatkal town has turned into a fortress with shops, restaurants and other business houses being closed and the police seen on the twon's main streets.

Published: 17th March 2022 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2022 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

The streets of Bhatkal which wore a deserted look due to bandh call over high court order

The streets of Bhatkal which wore a deserted look due to bandh call over high court order. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KARWAR: The Karnataka bandh called by Muslim organisations in view of the High Court judgement upholding the Government order banning Hijab has evoked a positive response with shops and other business establishments being closed in many parts of the Bhatkal town in Uttara Kannada district.

Bhatkal town has turned into a fortress with shops, restaurants and other business houses being closed and the police seen on the town's main streets.

"The town had also imposed self bandh since yesterday morning. It has continued since then. The Bhatkal Tanjim has called for a total bandh. It has been responded positively by both Muslims and a section of non-Muslims too," said senior journalist Inayathulla Gawai.

The closed shutters greeted people at the business hubs like Marikatta, main road, Mohammed Ali Road, Nawayath Colony, Madina colony, Azad Nagar, Port Road and other places. Bhatkal Tanzim general-secretary Abdul Rafiq said that the Muslim Community is not happy with the High Court order. "We are ready to support those who have gone to Court in any way they want," he said.

Police have been stationed all over the town and the reserve police have been called in to maintain law and order. "Considering this as a sensitive place, we are fully prepared to ensure there is peace here," a senior officer said.

