Congress slams BJP’s online onslaught

Even as AICC chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday said social media is being abused to hack democracy, state Congress leaders nodded in agreement.

Published: 17th March 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2022 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Party leader Siddaramaiah. (File | EPS)

Congress leader Siddaramaiah (File photo| EPS)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah said,

“BJP is like a factory manufacturing lies. The party’s practice is to convincingly present lies as truth. The common people will not fall prey to it all the time. Surely one day it will boomerang on BJP.’’

Opposition Leader in the Council BK Hariprasad said, “They have used social media to spew venom against minorities and if this spate of lies and deceptions continues, it threatens to transform the Indian democracy into a mere Banana Republic. But remember, our people are not gullible and will not allow that.’’  

Former minister Priyank Kharge said, “We in Congress too have a robust social media presence to battle the lies and false claims of BJP at the grassroots  level.” A medical practitioner turned MLA Dr Ranganath Doddaiah said, “Social Media platforms originally intended to spread warmth and friendship have been converted to spread hate, lies and deceptions by certain right wing groups.’’

