Estate worker in Kodagu writes to President seeking mercy killing over alleged exploitation

On January 7, the owner Muthaiah dug a huge 10-feet trench overnight across the line house sheltering Subramani and cut the water supply and electricity lines

Published: 17th March 2022 05:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2022 05:48 PM   |  A+A-

The line house of Subramani surrounded by an over 10-feet trench (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: An estate worker in Kodagu has written to the President of India seeking a mercy killing following alleged exploitation by the estate owner.

Subramani, a driver by profession, was working at the Maskal Estate owned by A Muthaiah for nearly 25 years. He is staying with his family at the estate line house and his daughter Pavithra had also joined work at the same estate. However, the father-daughter duo were fired from work without notice and it is alleged that the owner did not pay their full salary.

Following this, Subramani had filed a court case and the hearing is underway at the Madikeri court for six years. Since the case is pending, Subramani and his family were ordered to stay at the line house in the estate. However, on January 7, the owner Muthaiah dug a huge 10-feet trench overnight across the line house sheltering Subramani and cut the water supply and electricity lines. A police case was filed and the estate owner has been booked for exploitation. However, the family has been using a ladder to get out of the house for the past two months.

Following this ordeal, Subramani has written to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking a mercy killing. In the letter, Subramani states that it has become tough to transfer cooking gas cylinders and other heavy items into the house. “Even as the court case is ongoing, a trench has been dug out around the line house. I cannot commit suicide as I will be putting my daughter and ill wife in misery. Hence, grant me mercy killing,” Subramani has written to the President. 

