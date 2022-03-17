Hijab row: BJP leader from Udupi calls student petitioners members of 'terrorist organisations'

By Express News Service

UDUPI: BJP backward classes morcha national general secretary Yashpal Suvarna, also the vice president of CDC at Women's GPUC, Udupi, alleged that the six student petitioners who spoke against the High Court verdict are members of terrorist organisations. Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, he said the six students by speaking against the High Court have demeaned the judiciary. "By their contempt of court, they are proving that they do not deserve to be in India," he said. He reiterated that he stands by his statement.

He said that the entire confusion started because of the six girls. The problem has been solved with the High Court upholding the college’s decision on the dress code. But the girls who had approached the court have given a press statement on Tuesday disrespecting the judiciary.

“I had stated earlier also and now I reiterate it again. They are not just students. They are members of the terrorist organisations. The judgment was given by the bench led by the Chief Justice. The statement by the girls against the court proves that they are members of terrorist organisations,” he said. He demanded that the government take note of the statement given by the girls and take appropriate legal action against them. “Those who do not respect our law and judiciary should not be in our country. They should go to the country where they feel they can follow their religion,” he added.

CFI state president Athaulla Punjalkatte said nothing better could be expected from Yashpal Suvarna, who is trying to settle ‘political scores through this row’. Aliya Assadi, one of the petitioners, said that the student issue should have been resolved at the college level. ‘‘Even our parents approached our principal. We had consulted the PU department also. Then we went to the High Court. How can he call us terrorists for asking for our rights? I am an Indian. We fought a legal fight. I do not need any training from any organisation to seek my rights," she said responding to Yashpal’s remarks.