STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Lokayukta to Gujarat: War of words rocks Karnataka Legislative Council

In reply, BJP members said it was the Congress that had finished the anti-corruption institution and they had no moral right to question it. 

Published: 17th March 2022 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2022 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Legislative Council witnessed several rounds of heated debate between the Opposition and the Ruling parties over issues related to Lokayukta, untouchability, the Gujarat model, and others.

During the discussion on the budget, Congress MLC RB Thimmapur raised the issue of untouchability still being practised in certain parts of the country and the government should be ashamed of not eradicating it. The BJP members opposed the statement and said the Congress was responsible for it, since it was in power for decades.

As the leader of the floor and minister Shrinivas Poojari intervened, Opposition leader BK Hariprasad said it was not fair to give speeches when a member is talking and asked the chairman to direct Poojari to stop the speech.Thimmapur also said the BJP had cheated the people by promising in the manifesto that they would revive the Lokayukta if they came to power. In reply, BJP members said it was the Congress that had finished the anti-corruption institution and they had no moral right to question it. 

When the MLC referred to PM Narendra Modi’s name while talking about price hikes in essential commodities, BJP MLC Vishwanath intervened and asked why can’t the Opposition look at the developments achieved by the PM. “He has done so much for Gujarat and hence the term ‘Gujarat Model’ was coined,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat Lokayukta Gujarat model Karnataka Legislative Council
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp