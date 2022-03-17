Three-time BJP MLC G Madhusudan left out in cold

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three-term MLC G Madhusudan being overlooked for renomination has shocked his supporters who were all ready for campaigning with four sets of voter lists, and 50,000 forms to enrol new members, stationary and huge stacks of other material piled up. With Madhusudhan out of the race, his supporters handed over the election paraphernalia to the BJP office-bearers with a wry smile.

Madhusudan, who represented the South Graduates constituency for 18 years, had been preparing for the next election for the past seven months. However, only at the last minute, he was told that the party will not consider him for a seat, much like what happened to Tejaswini Ananthkumar, his supporters say. In hushed tones, they even blame BJP leader B L Santhosh, with whom Madhusudhan shares an uneasy relationship.

Santhosh and Madhusudhan go back to the Mysuru BJP unit two decades ago where the former served as RSS pracharak and the latter, also from the RSS background, had returned from terror-stricken Punjab after serving there as a volunteer for two years. He was also a very popular speaker during the Ram Janma Bhoomi movement.

Their differences came to the fore when Madhusudhan batted for B S Yediyurappa’s return when BJP was decimated in the 2013 Assembly polls with just 40 seats, much against Santosh’s wishes. Yediyurappa’s re-entry helped bring the BJP back to power in 2019 in the state and the party managed 25 Lok Sabha seats. Madhusudhan’s supporters recalled that RSS leader Maicha Jaidev had directed him to bring Yediyurappa back to the BJP fold. If Madhusudhan had won for a fourth term, he would have been a strong contender for a ministerial berth when the reshuffle takes place.