Will set up panel on govt staff pay: Bommai

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday declared that the government will set up a commission shortly to give recommendations on revising salaries of about 5.12 lakh of its employees. With the next Assembly elections just a year ahead, the CM’s decision is likely to have an impact on the poll outcome.

Impressed by the move, office-bearers of the Karnataka Government Employees’ Association led by their president Shadakshari, called on the CM and congratulated him on Wednesday evening. Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa had earlier written to Bommai in favour of the employees.

The State Government employees have been demanding a hike in salaries on par with their counterparts in the central government following the 7th Pay Commission. They had felt let down when Bommai did not make any commitment in this regard in his budget.

“Since I had not made any announcement in the budget, the association office-bearers had called on me and put forth the demand. So, a commission will be set up as soon as possible which will study the salaries of the employees of other states and make recommendations”, he told the Assembly while replying to the budget debate.

Replying to senior Congress leader H K Patil that over 3.5 lakh posts are vacant and 4.5 lakh employees have been outsourced, the CM said, “It is false, as only about 91,000, including 77,000 unskilled Group-D staff have been outsourced.”

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah suggested that vacant posts should be filled, as continuing with outsourced staff will have an adverse effect, will amount to denial of reservation and goes againt the tenet of equal pay for equal work.

Employees’ claim

If the salaries of employees hiked on par with the Central Government staff, the State will have to bear an additional Rs 10,656 crore annually. But the employees’ association claims that they have been saving Rs 8,531 crore as 2,50,363 posts have remained vacant. So, the government has to spend Rs 2,125 crore additionally per annum, they argued.

