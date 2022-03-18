STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Graffiti surfaces in Karnataka's Udupi against hijab verdict

The graffiti on the wall of the unauthorised building in Malpe Bailakere locality reads 'hijab is our right' and 'hijab movement'.

Published: 18th March 2022 01:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2022 01:54 PM

Hijab Row

By IANS

UDUPI: A tense situation prevailed on Friday in the coastal town of Malpe in Karnataka's Udupi district after graffiti against the hijab verdict surfaced on the wall of a building.

The police department has beefed security in Malpe in the wake of the incident.

The graffiti on the wall of the unauthorised building in Malpe Bailakere locality reads "hijab is our right" and "hijab movement".

As soon as the news of the graffiti came to light, hundreds of Hindu activists gathered on the spot on Thursday evening.

The activits condemned the act for questioning the judgement of the special bench of the Karnataka High Court, which had dismissed the petitions demanding the right of hijab in the classrooms.

The petitioners have approached the Supreme Court challenging the High Court order.

Meanwhile, Muslim organisations had given a state-wide bundh call against the verdict on hijab on Thursday.

As hundreds of Hindu activists gathered near the building, the local Malpe police rushed to the spot.

Police Inspector Sharan Basava Patil spoke to the agitators who demanded the arrest of miscreants who questioned the high court judgment.

The hijab row which started as the protest by six students of Pre-University Girl's College in Udupi has turned into a major crisis and it is being discussed at the international levels.

