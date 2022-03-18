Hijab row verdict: PU, degree Muslim students skip exams in Dakshina Kannada

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Several Muslim girls in Mangaluru and other parts of Dakshina Kannada district did not turn up for the pre-university preparatory exam and undergraduate internal exam that began on Thursday, apparently in protest against the High Court verdict in the hijab case.

At P Dayananda Pai - P Satisha Pai Government Degree College on Car Street, Mangaluru, six out of eight Muslim girl students of first-year degree did not turn up for their internal exam, according to college principal Rajashekar Hebbar.

The college was shut on March 5 after some students objected to girls wearing hijab. It was only opened on Thursday in view of the practical exams. The principal said that some students had requested that they be allowed to use a veil to cover their head, but he declined.

He said that notices will be put up at the entrance of the college informing students about the High Court verdict - ‘not to wear hijab while entering the campus’. Meanwhile, the principal said some students who were upset over the hijab ban have sought Transfer Certificate (TC) to join colleges where hijab is allowed.

“I did not take it seriously, because they will not get admission in other colleges at this point of time. They are not aware of the rules,” he said. Sources said requests for TC were also made by students of government colleges in Kavoor, Uppinangady, and some other colleges in the district that had witnessed protests over hijab.

However, DDPU Jayanna CD said he was not aware of any such developments or students skipping exam as the preparatory examinations are conducted by respective colleges. However, he said that as per his information, the PU colleges in the district did not face any issues on Thursday.