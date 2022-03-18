STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Hijab row verdict: PU, degree Muslim students skip exams in Dakshina Kannada

The college was shut on March 5 after some students objected to girls wearing hijab. It was only opened on Thursday in view of the practical exams.

Published: 18th March 2022 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2022 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Several shops owned by members of the Muslim community were shut in Bengaluru on Thursday | vinod kumar t

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Several Muslim girls in Mangaluru and other parts of Dakshina Kannada district did not turn up for the pre-university preparatory exam and undergraduate internal exam that began on Thursday, apparently in protest against the High Court verdict in the hijab case.

At P Dayananda Pai - P Satisha Pai Government Degree College on Car Street, Mangaluru, six out of eight Muslim girl students of first-year degree did not turn up for their internal exam, according to college principal Rajashekar Hebbar. 

The college was shut on March 5 after some students objected to girls wearing hijab. It was only opened on Thursday in view of the practical exams. The principal said that some students had requested that they be allowed to use a veil to cover their head, but he declined.

He said that notices will be put up at the entrance of the college informing students about the High Court verdict - ‘not to wear hijab while entering the campus’.  Meanwhile, the principal said some students who were upset over the hijab ban have sought Transfer Certificate (TC) to join colleges where hijab is allowed. 

“I did not take it seriously, because they will not get admission in other colleges at this point of time. They are not aware of the rules,” he said. Sources said requests for TC were also made by students of government colleges in Kavoor, Uppinangady, and some other colleges in the district that had witnessed protests over hijab. 

However, DDPU Jayanna CD said he was not aware of any such developments or students skipping exam as the preparatory examinations are conducted by respective colleges. However, he said that as per his information, the PU colleges in the district did not face any issues on Thursday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Muslim girls Mangaluru Dakshina Kannada Hijab row
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp