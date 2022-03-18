Karnataka: Soon, using phones may increase inmates’ jail time

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Prisons (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which was tabled in the Assembly on Thursday, looks to extend jail time for inmates who are found using mobile phones or any other instruments of communication within the prison premises. Also, if any inmate fails to surrender after the end of parole, he/she will be made to undergo longer incarceration, after completing time for the older offence.

The State Government, in its proposed Bill, states: “It is considered necessary to amend the Karnataka Prisons Act, 1963, to curb the menace of parole-jumping and introduction or removal of any prohibited articles, into or from the prison and communication with prisons, which is required to create a good atmosphere within and outside its limits on the direction of the Karnataka High Court.”

According to the existing Act, prisoners using prohibited articles inside the jail are imposed imprisonment of six months and fine not exceeding Rs 200. The amendment proposes to introduce mobile phones or any instruments of communication under ‘prohibited articles’. Also, the prison term will be from three years, which may be extended up to five years, with fine. The punishment awarded under this Act shall also operate on completion of sentences or punishment awarded in any other cases in which an inmate is convicted.

The existing Act mentions that those let out on parole who fail to surrender, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term up to two years or fine, or both. The new Bill proposes to increase the same to three years, which may be extended up to five years. Besides, it proposes punishment to the person who has stood as surety to the prisoner, if the latter fails to surrender.

What does the proposed Bill say?