STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Mixed response to Karnataka bandh call over hijab verdict

The bandh call given by some Muslim organisations to mark their protest against the Karnataka High Court verdict on the hijab issue evoked mixed response across the state.

Published: 18th March 2022 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2022 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

The streets of Bhatkal which wore a deserted look due to bandh call over high court order

The streets of Bhatkal which wore a deserted look due to bandh call over high court order. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

The bandh call given by some Muslim organisations to mark their protest against the Karnataka High Court verdict on the hijab issue evoked mixed response across the state. While in some places, business continued as usual, at other places commercial establishments owned by members of the community were completely shut.

The State Government, meanwhile, has taken serious note of the bandh, terming it as ‘contempt of court’. Law Minister J C Madhuswamy told the Assembly on Thursday, “We will take action against them accordingly.” He added that those unhappy with the judgment can appeal in the Supreme Court.

In the state capital Bengaluru, there was mixed response. Shops and businesses in areas like Shivajinagar, Commercial Street, Tannery Road, Frazer Town and Kalasipalya remained closed through the day. In many other areas, Muslim traders had kept their establishments open.

At the epicentre of the controversy in Udupi, there was good response from the community as most shops were shut. In Dakshina Kannada district, a majority of Muslims shut their business establishments. In Hubballi, Belagavi and Kalaburagi, there was poor response. However, the communally sensitive Bhatkal town in Uttara Kannada district turned into a fortress with businesses closed. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka hijab verdict bandh Hijab row Karnataka High Court
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp