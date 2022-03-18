Mixed response to Karnataka bandh call over hijab verdict

By Express News Service

The bandh call given by some Muslim organisations to mark their protest against the Karnataka High Court verdict on the hijab issue evoked mixed response across the state. While in some places, business continued as usual, at other places commercial establishments owned by members of the community were completely shut.

The State Government, meanwhile, has taken serious note of the bandh, terming it as ‘contempt of court’. Law Minister J C Madhuswamy told the Assembly on Thursday, “We will take action against them accordingly.” He added that those unhappy with the judgment can appeal in the Supreme Court.

In the state capital Bengaluru, there was mixed response. Shops and businesses in areas like Shivajinagar, Commercial Street, Tannery Road, Frazer Town and Kalasipalya remained closed through the day. In many other areas, Muslim traders had kept their establishments open.

At the epicentre of the controversy in Udupi, there was good response from the community as most shops were shut. In Dakshina Kannada district, a majority of Muslims shut their business establishments. In Hubballi, Belagavi and Kalaburagi, there was poor response. However, the communally sensitive Bhatkal town in Uttara Kannada district turned into a fortress with businesses closed.