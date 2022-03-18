STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MLCs seek suspension of Dharwad senior cops for registering case against Basavaraj Horatti

DS MLC Bhojegowda said the investigation officer for atrocity cases involves officers of or above the rank of DySPs.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Legislative Council members have demanded that the Chief Minister suspend senior police officers of Dharwad for registering an atrocity case against Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, without following due procedure.

JDS MLC Bhojegowda said the investigation officer for atrocity cases involves officers of or above the rank of DySPs. “But a sub-inspector has been suspended. The CM should take the matter up seriously and suspend senior officers,” he demanded.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the police, prima facie, have not followed the procedures, and he will look into the matter. Meanwhile, BJP MLC N Ravikumar asked the CM to conduct a thorough probe into the corruption charges against a Superintendent of Police, who has been accused of taking bribe from a person who lost money to start a crusher unit. “The government has suspended only two junior officers, but no action is taken against the SP,” he alleged.

The CM said the complainant had not named the SP, but had named a police inspector and an ASI in the complaint. “Even the probe by the IGP revealed that there was no SP’s role in the case,” Ravikumar said, adding that there were several charges of corruption against the said SP along with evidence, and he urged the CM to order a thorough probe against him.

