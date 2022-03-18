'There cannot be a parallel Congress': Veerappa Moily on G-23 leaders holding frequent parleys

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the Group of 23 Congress leaders continued holding parleys on Wednesday and Thursday over reforms and leadership issues, several leaders in the state have firmly backed the party leadership. Former Union Minister M Veerappa Moily, who was earlier part of the G-23, told TNIE,

“There cannot be a parallel Congress. Whatever we do, we have to do it within the party forum. They had asked for reform and submitted a memorandum. They should have a discussion with the leadership. We cannot condemn or start targeting the leadership. They should not institutionalise the G-23 and I am not associating with it.’’

Sharing his thoughts, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar told TNIE, “Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi should lead from the front. Rahul Gandhi can take over the reigns of the party when the internal elections are held.’’

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said, “Those who question the leadership of Sonia Gandhi should not forget the fact that she led the party to victory for two consecutive terms in the Lok Sabha. By opposing her, they are deceiving themselves. We should remember that under her leadership, the Congress was in power in more than 15 states and also at the Centre. Her detractors should not forget this.’’

‘Sonia set an example’

Further, the former chief minister said, “It is unfortunate that some of those who forced Sonia Gandhi back into active politics are now opposing her. When she was grieving her husband’s sacrifice for our nation, it was the same people who thought only she can save the Congress. Sonia Gandhi had set an example by sacrificing the position of Prime Minister after leading Congress to victory in 2004. The party may be facing a temporary setback due to communal politics, fake narratives through media & money-driven elections, but the truth shall ultimately win.’’