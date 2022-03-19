Amid Hijab row, Karnataka mulls over including Gita lessons in schools

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking a cue from Gujarat, Karnataka too is contemplating including chapters from the Bhagavad Gita as part of moral science education in school textbooks.

Disclosing this, Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh told reporters on Friday that there is a huge demand to include moral science studies in school syllabus in Karnataka.

“It has come to my attention that Gujarat is planning to introduce moral sciences in phases, with the first phase being inclusion of texts and teachings from the Bhagavad Gita,” he said, adding that a meeting will be held with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on the possibility of doing likewise in Karnataka.

The minister was responding to a question on whether the Bhagavad Gita will be included in textbooks from the next academic year, similar to the Gujarat model.

Nagesh said the inclusion of moral sciences will be considered seriously as cultural values have not been adequately instilled among children in schools.

“If the government decides to go ahead with adding moral science to the syllabus, the content and extent of the study as part of the subject will be discussed with education experts,” he said, adding that the content could also include stories from the Ramayana and Mahabharata as well as teachings of Jesus Christ.

The Gujarat government recently announced that the Bhagavad Gita will be included in schools as a way to cultivate an interest in the country’s traditions and culture as well as to generate a sense of pride.

Responding to the minister’s statement, KPCC president D K Shivakumar said there is no need to glorify religious subjects as they have already been included in textbooks.

“It is good to learn about various religions, but this has already been included in textbooks,” he told reporters.

Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, while indirectly opposing the idea, said students want texts on how to lead better lives and a value-based education system.

Speaking after attending a programme to inaugurate the newly constructed Nanjundeshwara temple in T Mayigowdanahalli village of Holenarasipur taluk, he said children learn culture at home, which includes the Bhagavad Gita.

He said political parties come up with such proposals only with an eye on votes.

The education scenario has changed, and the current education system has a series of lapses, so the focus should not be diverted by raising such issues, he added.

Kumaraswamy also said a section of political leaders are making futile attempts to take political advantage of the hijab issue.