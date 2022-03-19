DKS, Siddaramaiah ‘strangulating’ Congress in Karnataka: Shobha Karandlaje

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje on Friday said the Congress is being decimated in state after state because of its vote bank politics, and yet party leaders are not up for introspection. ‘’The party has bitten the dust due to its vote bank politics,’’ she told reporters here before heading to Karkala to participate in the Karkala Utsav.

Touching up on a slew of topics, Karandlaje said if the Congress has been rejected by voters and rendered an irrelevant political outfit, the party leaders DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are strangulating it in Karnataka. ‘’Being a lawyer, Siddaramaiah went to the extent of speaking against the Karnataka High Court verdict on the hijab issue. That shows his mindset,’’ she said.

On some students not attending classes after the verdict, she said it is important to follow the law of the land. “Only poor Muslim girls are being made scapegoats by forcing the hijab on them, while those from elite families are allowed to walk out without it,” she added.