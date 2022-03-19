STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

DKS, Siddaramaiah ‘strangulating’ Congress in Karnataka: Shobha Karandlaje

‘’The party has bitten the dust due to its vote bank politics,’’ she told reporters here before heading to Karkala to participate in the Karkala Utsav.

Published: 19th March 2022 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2022 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje

Union minister of state for agriculture and farmers welfare Shobha Karandlaje (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje on Friday said the Congress is being decimated in state after state because of its vote bank politics, and yet party leaders are not up for introspection. ‘’The party has bitten the dust due to its vote bank politics,’’ she told reporters here before heading to Karkala to participate in the Karkala Utsav.

Touching up on a slew of topics, Karandlaje said if the Congress has been rejected by voters and rendered an irrelevant political outfit, the party leaders DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are strangulating it in Karnataka. ‘’Being a lawyer, Siddaramaiah went to the extent of speaking against the Karnataka High Court verdict on the hijab issue. That shows his mindset,’’ she said. 

On some students not attending classes after the verdict, she  said it is important to follow the law of the land. “Only poor Muslim girls are being made scapegoats by forcing the hijab on them, while those from elite families are allowed to walk out without it,” she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shobha Karandlaje Karnataka Congress DK Shivakumar Siddaramaiah
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp