Fresh from Punjab win, AAP prepares for battleground Karnataka 2023

Published: 20th March 2022 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2022 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Post its impressive electoral success in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is now looking to spread its winning Arvind Kejriwal’s Delhi model to other parts of the country, including Karnataka, which will go to polls in 2023.

“There is a three-fold increase in support for AAP from Bengaluru City post-March 10 results. Our survey shows that Bengalureans are considering voting for AAP as the party of their choice in the next elections,” Prithvi Reddy, Karnataka state convenor and national executive member, AAP told TNIE. He added that the Punjab victory has bolstered the people’s desire for change and they want AAP.

“Earlier, AAP volunteers had to introduce themselves in their door-to-door campaigns in Bengaluru. Today, people recognise and welcome the AAP cap,” he said, adding, “The party will fight against corruption, which is the single largest problem in Karnataka for the last three decades. Apart from corruption, we will go to people on the four promises: of improving education, healthcare, bijli and paani (electricity and water).”

Accordingly, AAP, Karnataka, has started a fundraising campaign for the upcoming BBMP elections. To raise funds for the civic elections, AAP is doing a fundraiser -- ‘AAP-Rising’ -- to help run the campaign on Sunday at Chancery Pavilion Hotel on Residency Road, between 11 am and 1 pm.

“We had conducted the first fundraiser in December last year and the response was positive. But for Sunday’s fundraiser, we have got an overwhelming response. The number of donors has increased five times from the earlier event. Unlike other political parties, our funding is entirely through donations made by supporters via online or cheque,” said Prakash Nedungadi, vice-president, Outreach, Bengaluru.

Bengaluru City president, AAP, Mohan Dasari said, “Bengalureans are fed up with the corruption, apathy, and inefficiency of the BJP government and BBMP. Corruption at every level, starting with the political leaders, has prevented this city from being truly a modern city that cares for every citizen. This is what AAP will do when we win in BBMP and other elections in Karnataka.”

