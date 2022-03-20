Gita will affect education in schools, like Covid did: Congress MLA Tanveer Sait

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The state government’s intended move to introduce Bhagwad Gita in schools can have consequences that are far worse than the impact of Covid on education, cautioned former education minister and Congress MLA Tanveer Sait here on Saturday.

Any elected government should stick to secular principles after the election, he said. The government must focus on imparting education to all children and maintain equality as stressed by the Karnataka High Court, he added.

Asked about the hijab controversy, he said that many students who did not appear for exams insisting on wearing hijab should be given another opportunity to write the exams. He said there is no protest against the hijab row verdict, and Friday’s bandh was a voluntary move to draw the attention of the government.

The Karnataka High Court passed a judgement recently, upholding the state government ban on hijab in educational institutions.

‘Conspiracy behind move’

Meanwhile, Kannada Chaluvali leader Vatal Nagraj said there is a conspiracy behind the government introducing Bhagwad Gita in schools. The government is raising such issues to cover up its failures, he alleged.

The government should discuss the issue with education experts and parents instead of taking unilateral decisions, he said. On The Kashmir Files movie, he said there is a need to make a movie on people who died due to lack of oxygen at Chamarajanagar, floating of bodies in the Ganga and people who died without beds at hospitals.