Identify hospitals in Karnataka cities for clinical surveillance: Covid experts

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While experts in India feel that the next few weeks are crucial for the country as far as monitoring for any new SARS-CoV-2 variant goes, Karnataka’s health experts and epidemiologists have suggested setting up of clinical surveillance at some of the major hospitals in big cities.

“South Africa could recognise the emergence of the Omicron variant as it noticed that there is a different clinical variety of Covid-19 manifestation. Similarly, in this silent period, when the number of cases is less, we need to ensure we keep track of people coming with Covid-19 symptoms and how the disease is manifesting,” said a senior doctor and member of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC).

Experts suggest that hospitals which get higher number of patients — like the Victoria Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD), Bowring Hospital, etc., in Bengaluru — can be identified where doctors can be informed to initiate clinical surveillance to identify any changes in symptoms. In these hospitals, Covid-positive patients who come with SARI/ILI, fever or any symptoms different from the Omicron presentation, can be observed and genome-sequenced.

However, Dr Ravi Mehta, renowned pulmonologist, Apollo Hospitals, says that it all depends on data. “Clinical surveillance is important, but it all depends on what we are looking at. If the data from the countries showing surge is indicating a new variant, then it makes sense to put in all resources there. Otherwise, if it is the Omicron and its sub-lineages, then there is no reason to worry in India. But vigilance has to be maintained,” he stressed.

According to sources, a detailed discussion on the IIT Kanpur’s statistical model, predicting fourth wave in India from June 22, was held at the recent TAC meeting by epidemiological expert Dr Giridhara Babu R, IISc Professors Rajesh Sundaresan and Indian Statistical Institute Prof Siva Athreya, and they found that there were certain inherent limitations in the forecasting.