IMD forecasts more rain this summer

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The summer season this year is forecast to be different than the normal. While the prickly summer heat will increase temperatures, there will also be periodic breaks with a few rainy days.Officials from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) have forecast that most parts of Karnataka will witness rain for the next four to five days due to the formation of multiple systems.

It predicts that the summer season this year would be normal and below normal over peninsular India with normal and above normal rain. Putting it simply, the number of rainy or cloudy days could be more this summer. Citizens are already feeling the high summer heat and dry conditions because of the drop in humidity levels. On March 17, 2022, Kalaburgi recorded a maximum of 40.1 degrees Celsius and Raichur on March 18 recorded the highest in the state at 41 degrees Celsius.

Sadananda Adiga, Meteorologist, IMD-Bengaluru, said that as per the outlook released by the head offices in Pune and Delhi, there will be more rain spells during summer months. There will be more cloud cover, but people will feel the summer heat due to the drop in humidity levels. On Saturday, Bengaluru recorded 34.1 degrees Celsius (1.1 degree Celsius above normal), but people felt it was much higher with the dry conditions.

Isolated rainfall with thundershowers have been forecast for most parts of the state due to the formation of systems. There is a well marked low pressure area over SE Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea. There is also a cyclonic circulation over east Vidarbha.