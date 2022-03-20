INTERVIEW | Rahul Gandhi should meet Congress leaders once every week: KH Muniyappa

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is difficult to strengthen the Congress party without the leadership of the Gandhi family, feels Congress Working Committee member (permanent invitee) and former Union Minister KH Muniyappa. “We have to strengthen their leadership. During the CWC meeting, I suggested to Rahul Gandhi to meet the party leaders from across the country once every week, as that will help solve 50 per cent of problems,” Muniyappa told The New Indian Express. Excerpts from an interview:

Your views on the current crisis in the Congress?

The party is still very strong at the booth and village levels. We have to make some changes to suit the needs of the time. The BJP is winning elections with their anti-people policies and the Congress lost despite its pro-people principles. This happened because we did not take steps that should have been taken from time to time.

What are those measures and what needs to be done now?

During Indira Gandhi’s time, we would win elections even if the candidate’s name was announced just one week before the polling. Now, we have to announce the names of candidates at least one year before the elections. Preparations should start a year in advance and Pradesh Congress Committee presidents and legislature party leaders should be given a good team of people from all sections of society. They should hold regular meetings in all districts to strengthen the party and resolve differences, if any, among the leaders. We have to work unitedly for the party.

Why has the Congress not been able to halt its losing streak?

Lack of unity among secular parties and split in the secular votes are the problems. The (combined) vote share of secular parties is more than the BJP. At the national level, it is inevitable to unite all secular parties and it will happen. A secular alliance will form the government after the 2024 elections and the Congress will play a major role in it.

Will the Congress take the initiative to unite all secular parties?

At the CWC meeting, senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad discussed the consolidation of secular votes. The BJP has 34-40 per cent vote share in many states, except in Uttar Pradesh, and the vote share of secular parties is 60 per cent. If there is a consolidation of secular votes, the BJP will not come to power. That is being discussed.

Your views on some Congress leaders suggesting that Gandhis’ should make way for others as they have not been able to win the elections for the party?

The CWC decided that Sonia Gandhi will continue as the party president and organisational elections, including the president’s elections, will be held from August 20 to September 20. Yes, in the meeting, Sonia Gandhi said they (Gandhi family) will extend full support if any Congress leader take the responsibility. However, all CWC members unanimously decided that she should continue to lead the party. It is difficult to strengthen the party without the Gandhi family leadership.

Some people may have expressed such opinion. But, can we think of any other leader in the party and say that it is possible to win elections under his/her leadership? We have to strengthen Rahul Gandhi’s hand and he should work with a core committee. At the meeting, I also suggested to Rahul Gandhi to meet party leaders coming from across the country, for a full day, once a week. Such meetings will help solve more than half the problems. Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi used to

do that.

How will the current crisis impact Congress in Karnataka ahead of 2023 assembly polls?

In Karnataka, we all are working together to bring the party to power. The BJP is bringing up issues like hijab, Bhagavad Gita and other religious issues to be in power. India is a secular country and we must respect people from all religions. The BJP is trying to fight the elections on religious issues, and not on development issues. We will convince people about our principles and win elections.

Senior BJP leaders claim that there are differences between KPCC president D K Shivakumar and CLP leader Siddaramaiah. Your views?

At the Congress Foundation Day programme on December 28, 2021, I had stated that despite losing elections under his leadership, Sonia Gandhi appointed Siddaramaiah as the CLP leader and DK Shivakumar as the state party president with the expectation that they will bring the party back to power. Their followers should not discuss who should be the next CM and it will be decided by the high command. I stand by that statement. We should all work together to bring the party to power. We are doing it and there are no differences among the leaders.

Do you think the AAP is set to replace the Congress and emerge as a major force?

No, that is not possible. Internal issues within the Congress helped the AAP in Punjab.