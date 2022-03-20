STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Native of Kodagu writes to the PM urging for a multi-speciality hospital in the district

Vishwa Cariappa is a native of Kodagu and currently resides in Bengaluru. He is the Chairman and Managing Director of Vasan Infrastructure Private Limited.

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

Madikeri: A native of Kodagu has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging for the establishment of a multi-speciality hospital in the district. The uniqueness of Kodagu has been highlighted in the letter alongside the immediate need for a multi-speciality hospital.

Vishwa Cariappa is a native of Kodagu and currently resides in Bengaluru. He is the Chairman and Managing Director of Vasan Infrastructure Private Limited. He has written to the Prime Minister urging for the establishment of a multi-speciality hospital in Kodagu.

In his letter, Vishwa highlights the uniqueness of the district and the people’s increased contribution to the Indian Military. The contributions of Field Marshal KM Cariappa, General Thimmayya and other noted personalities have been highlighted in the letter. Further, the dire situation of the people of the district post the 2018 natural disaster has been brought to the fore and the absence of good road connectivity and the absence of improved medical facilities especially in hilly regions have been highlighted.

The plight of the patients who are forced to travel out of the district to get medical treatment has also been highlighted. He has then requested the Prime Minister to establish a multi-speciality hospital in the district and Vishwa has assured to donate Rs One Crore to the government for the establishment of the same. He also assured to help the government find land in the district for the establishment of the hospital. The letter has been posted to the PM and other cabinet ministers of the central government. 

