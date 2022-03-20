STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nothing wrong in having CM aspirations: Karnataka Opposition leader Siddaramaiah

The Leader of Opposition in the state assembly also claimed that the Congress will get a clear majority in the coming elections and will form the government on its own in the state.

Published: 20th March 2022

Congress Party leader Siddaramaiah. (File | EPS)

By PTI

HUBBALI: As the Congress prepares for 2023 assembly polls in Karnataka, its legislature party leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday said there was nothing wrong for anyone in the party to have Chief Ministerial aspirations, but ultimately elected legislators and high command will take a final decision.

"....in a democratic setup, no one will say not to have Chief Ministerial aspirations. Ultimately the elected MLAs will decide and the high command will finally give their stamp of approval," Siddaramaiah said in response to a question on competition between him and state Congress President DK Shivakumar for the Chief Minister post on party winning the next election.

Speaking to reporters here, he said there is no "fighting" among the party leaders on the issue. Noting that the BJP has factions and not Congress, he said, "We have only one faction, and that is Sonia Gandhi (Congress national president) faction."

Though Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have openly rejected any differences, there have been several incidents of political one-upmanship between the two leaders and their supporters, regarding who should be the Chief Ministerial face for 2023 assembly polls.

Siddaramaiah had earlier headed the Congress government between 2013-18, in which Shivakumar, who is often referred to as the party's troubleshooter, was a Minister. Siddaramaiah said the Congress is preparing for the election and is ready to face it whenever it comes. "There is still one year for the election, preparations are on, we will further intensify it," he said.

He further stated that the BJP is in illusion of coming back to power in the state, The former Chief Minister asked, "has BJP ever come to power on its own in Karnataka?" They have always come to power through Operation Kamala (Operation Lotus), he alleged.

