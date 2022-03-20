Six die as bus overturns in Tumakuru

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: In a ghastly accident, six youth -- including two college students, were killed and 44 were severely injured after an overcrowded private bus overturned near a tank at Palavalli village in Pavagada taluk on Saturday morning.

The state government announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured. Transport Minister B Sriramulu, who visited Pavagada town, announced another Rs 1 lakh each to the relatives of the deceased.

Around 80-90 passengers, including some 30 people on top, were travelling in the SVT private bus from YN Hosakote to Pavagada town, picking up workers and students along the route. “It was the peak hour and students boarded the bus as they had no other alternative,” said Nagendra, an eyewitness.

The driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve on the tank bund past Veerammanahalli around 9 am.“He was speeding and was driving rashly. Though passengers told him to slow down, he did not listen,” said Darshan, a high school student who was travelling in the bus. He has been admitted to district general hospital with injuries.

When the bus overturned, passengers on top were flung into the tank bed, while those on the left side of the bus, including those riding the footboard, were trapped under. Local residents rushed to the spot and took up the rescue operation. They pulled out those trapped inside the bus and moved those lying unconscious on the tank bed to safety. Both the driver and conductor fled from the accident scene.

The deceased were identified as Kalyan (19) of YN Hosakote, sisters Harshitha (21) and Amulya (16) of Potaganahalli, Ajith (27) of Shoolanayakanahalli and Shahnawaz (20) of Bestarahalli of Kalanadurga taluk of Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh. Dadavali (19) of Neelammanahalli died while being shifted to hospital, while Harshitha died at Victoria Hospital later in the evening.

The injured, including two minors, have been admitted to hospitals in Pavagada town and Tumakuru, NIMHANS, Indira Gandhi and Sanjay Gandhi hospitals in Bengaluru.The Majority of victims were youth and were on their way to either their workplace or colleges. The left forearm of Raju (22), a construction labourer, was crushed and he was shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Bengaluru for a surgery. A bachelor, he is the sole breadwinner of the family and had conducted his sister’s wedding recently, his relatives said.

Sriramulu instructed officials to cancel permits given to private buses operating in Pavagada jurisdiction and said KSRTC will run an adequate number of buses in these routes. CMBasavaraj Bommai ordered a probe to fix responsibility and to find out whether the bus was fit to be operated.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said the bus was crowded as another bus cancelled its schedule along

the route.Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu condoled the deaths and wished speedy recovery for the injured.