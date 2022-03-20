Teach Gita, Bible, Quran to students: Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

UDUPI: With the state government announcing its intent to introduce Bhagwad Gita in schools, former chief minister and leader of opposition Siddaramaiah on Saturday said the government can teach moral education to students, but it should be through Bhagwad Gita, Quran and Bible. He asserted that there should be no discrimination on the basis of religion.

Asked whether BJP is weaponising religion with issues like hijab row and introduction of Bhagwad Gita targeting the 2023 Assembly elections, Siddaramaiah said BJP can take up many other issues to fight the election. “It should seek votes based on its work and not by fanning religious sentiments,” Siddaramaiah added.

Irked by temple decision

He took exception to the decision of Kaup Hosa Marigudi Temple authorities, who on Friday auctioned shops and stalls only to Hindus during the Suggi Maari Pooje -- an annual fair to be held on March 22 and March 23. He said, “The authorities should take action against those who take such decisions.”

As several temples in the coastal and Malnad regions have been following the same practice of awarding tenders only to Hindus during temple events, reporters sought Siddaramaiah’s opinion as he was vocal in the past against such actions.

On Saturday, he limited his response to oppose the decision of the temple and did not go on to criticise any right wing organisations. Siddaramaiah said law does not permit discrimination of anyone based on religion. The government should take proper legal action, he added.

Upset over Muslim traders closing down their shops in the coastal region on March 17 protesting against the Karnataka High Court verdict on hijab issue, the managing committee of Hosa Marigudi Temple at Kaup did not allot shops and stalls to Muslims in an auction held on March 18 for the ‘Suggi Mari Pooje’.

In a meeting of the committee a resolution was passed to allow only Hindus to participate in the auction of shops/stalls.