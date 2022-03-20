STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
VC forum gives tips on education for Ukraine returnee Karnataka students

The Forum of Vice-Chancellors of Karnataka (FVCK) has urged the government to follow up on the education of the rescued students from Ukraine.

Published: 20th March 2022 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of Karnataka students huddle together in a bunker, amidst the conflict in Ukraine | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Forum of Vice-Chancellors of Karnataka (FVCK) has urged the government to follow up on the education of the rescued students from Ukraine. With assurance from Higher Education minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan that the student’s education will be looked into, the forum has presented certain points to be considered. 

It has proposed that the students undertake the National Medical Commission screening test. It also stated that the curriculum and subjects offered by Indian and Ukrainian universities are different and efforts must be made to work out an equivalence between the two. 

The forum has also stated that the NEET can be used and emphasised that the board examination results be used in the admission process of the students. ENS

