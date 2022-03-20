Will ensure good education in madrasas too: BC Nagesh

By Express News Service

KARWAR: Mentioning that no student, including from the minority community, must be deprived of education, Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh said on Saturday said such students will soon receive good education at madrasas too.

Nagesh, who was attending a programme at the Vishnu Gupta University at Gokarna in Kumta taluk of Uttara Kannada district, said, “Like students from other communities, minority students too should have access to mainstream education. They should not be deprived of it. We will think about it in the days to come.” Nagesh said he has spoken to leaders of the minority community, who expressed their concerns over the dwindling number of students at madrasas. Pointing out that many poor students study in madrasas, he said these students need quality education. “The government will ensure that,” he added.

On the hijab issue, where some students have refused to attend classes after the High Court verdict upheld the state government ban on headscarves in educational institutions, he said the government will not force them to attend schools and colleges. “We have 99.9 per cent of students attending classes after the High Court judgement, while the remaining have refused. It is left to them. If they wish to attend classes, we will convince them to come and study, but they will not be forced,” he added.

He said that there will be no confusion on the New Education Policy, and it will be implemented in 20,000 schools, while the remaining will continue with the old policy. “We will start in those schools where there are more students. There are about 48,000 schools in the state,” he said.

On introducing Bhagwad Gita in schools, he said there is an unnecessary controversy regarding this. “This is aimed at teaching morality, and is not an issue of religion,” he said. The minister said the government will proceed with its plan to introduce Gita based on the advice of experts.