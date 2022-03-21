Horror in real life: Three held for acid attack on drama artiste in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The police arrested three people, including a woman, for allegedly pouring a chemical containing acid on a woman drama artiste to spoil her career.

The accused have been identified as Ramesh (46), Swathi (36), and Yogesh (36). The accused had allegedly thrown the chemical on Devi (51), a resident of Ganesh Block. Ramesh, Swathi, and Devi worked at a drama company, while Yogesh is an autorickshaw driver.

The Nandini Layout police said that Devi, who was a BMTC conductor, quit her job and joined a theatre, where Ramesh and Swathi worked. It is said that Devi developed a relationship with Ramesh, who had also arranged a house on rent for her. But they parted ways after differences and fights over trivial issues.

It is alleged that Ramesh’s wife deserted him after Devi told her about their relationship. This had led to Ramesh nursing a grudge against Devi.

“Swathi too was not on good terms with Devi, who had snatched her roles and also allegedly tried to tarnish her image by speaking behind her back. Swathi and Ramesh found a common enemy in Devi and they decided to put an end to her career. They roped in Swathi’s relative Yogesh and paid him Rs 10,000 as supari,” the police said.

Accused threw acid through window

Yogesh, who tracked Devi’s movements for a few days, came to know that she slept near an open window at her house.

“Early on Thursday morning, he went to her house and splashed the chemical on her face through the window and escaped. Devi sustained burns in her face, back, and hand and was rushed to a hospital. She was later admitted to Victoria Hospital,” the police said.

“Following clues, the accused were arrested. The chemical they used is meant for cleaning tiles and toilets and contained 40 per cent acid,” the police added.