I too am in race for Karnataka CM’s post, says Shamanur

By Express News Service

DAVANAGERE: Former minister and Davanagere South MLA Dr Shamanur Shivashankarappa on Sunday mentioned that he too is in the race for the post of CM.

Speaking to reporters, the senior Congress leader said, “I also have money and power. Don’t you think I have the capability to become the CM? Not only are Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar contenders for the CM’s post; along with them, I am also a contender.”

Shivashankarappa said that he will be contesting the next Assembly elections from Davanagere South, which he is already representing.

On the issue of CM Basavaraj Bommai contesting the next elections from Davanagere North, he stated, “CM Bommai is a BJP leader. Why will he discuss the issue with me? He is coming to my granddaughter’s marriage slated on April 16. Besides, I have no knowledge of him contesting the elections.”