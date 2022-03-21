STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka: Body of Naveen Shekharappa to be donated for medical research, says father

Published: 21st March 2022 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2022 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka student Naveen lost his life in the Russia-Ukraine war (Photo | Special arrangement)

By ANI

HAVERI: Shekharappa Gyangoudar, father of Naveen Shekharappa, who died in a shelling attack in Ukraine on March 1, said on Monday that the remains of his son would be donated to a hospital for medical research.

The mortal remains of Naveen reached Bengaluru at 3 am Monday and were later taken to his hometown in Haveri in an ambulance. The remains reached Haveri at 9 am.

The final rites of Naveen are being conducted as per Hindu Veerashaiva Lingayat tradition by his parents and thereafter it will be taken out for a procession in the village. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is expected to Naveen's village to pay his tribute.

The family has decided to handover the body to SS Medical College in Davanagere.

Shekharappa said, "Since childhood, he wanted to become a doctor and serve society. However, he did not get a seat in a government medical college in India, so he went to Ukraine to pursue his medical education. His dream of becoming a doctor did not come true, so we decided to donate his body so that the future generation could do their research and be beneficial for them."

The father also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called him and assured him that the mortal remains of Naveen will be brought back. He said, "Soon after his death reports came in, PM Modi called us. He said that the government is making all efforts to bring back the body to India."

He also said that he was in touch with CM Bommai, local MLA and MP.

After the mortal remains of Naveen reached Bengaluru, CM Bommai paid last respect at the airport and later it was taken to Haveri.

