Karnataka bus accident: Driver arrested  

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: The police on Sunday arrested the driver of the private bus that overturned killing six people and injuring over 40 others at Palavalli village of Pavagada taluk on Saturday morning.

The accused driver, Raghu, who was allegedly speeding and driving recklessly, had fled after the accident. Many passengers who are being treated at hospitals said Raghu did not listen to them, though they told him to slow down. He lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a turn near a tank and the bus overturned. He and the owner of the bus have been booked for the accident.

Check on overcrowding of buses starts on Monday

Following instructions from Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, a drive to check overcrowding of buses and verification of documents of private buses, including the fitness certificate, will begin from Monday across the district, said SP Rahul Kumar Shahapurwad. Jnanendra, who visited the victims at the government hospital here on Sunday, met regional transport authority officials and Deputy Commissioner YS Patil.

“As there are complaints of a private buses lobby working to disturb KSRTC services, we should keep an eye on such depot managers. Steps will be taken to check such accidents through regular vigilance. There should be enough bus services to ferry students during peak hours,” he added.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru said instructions have been issued to check overcrowding of buses during school and college hours. “Licences of such buses will be cancelled. Intensive checks of buses will be conducted. The state government will bear the entire treatment cost of the injured. They will be shifted to Bengaluru if they need better treatment,” he added.

Former chief minister and JDS senior leader H D Kumaraswamy, after visiting the injured at the district hospital, urged the government to announce Rs 25 lakh compensation to the kin of each of the deceased as they hailed from poor economic backgrounds.

As one of the injured, Shruti, a second PUC student, expressed her apprehensions over not being able to write her exams, Kumaraswamy asked the government to find an alternative to help injured students who might miss their exams. A pall of gloom descended over Pothaganahalli village of Pavagada taluk as siblings Amulya (17) and Harshita (19), PUC students, were laid to rest on Sunday.