Marikamba Samiti denies charges of discrimination over fair stalls  

SHIVAMOGGA: Following allegations that Muslims would not be allowed to install stalls at the fair starting from Tuesday, Shree Kote Marikamba Seva Samiti clarified that the decision to allot stalls is left to the person who has won the tender and the committee does not interfere with the process. The committee said that no community is kept out of the celebrations.

Samiti president S K Mariyappa told reporters here on Sunday that the people should not lend their ears to rumours that a particular community is being kept out of the celebrations. Mariyappa informed that several members of the Muslim community are taking part in different activities related to the fair. “Muslims bring rice and other essential products for the jatra. Hence, there is no need for unnecessary confusion,” he said.

Responding to reports that minority community members would not be allowed to set up stalls as pro-Hindu members have won the tender to allot stalls, Mariyappa said that the tender has been won by one Nagaraj, who will take a call on whom to allot stalls. “The jatra committee will not interfere in the decision of the tender-holder. But, we have put a condition that no stall should be erected around the temple,” he said.

Mariyappa said that people of all religions have been installing stalls at the jatra over the years. “The Marikamba jatra welcomes people of all faiths, and hence, one should ignore such rumours. Everyone must cooperate in the peaceful conduct of the fair,” he urged. The Samiti president said that earlier, one person had won the tender, but he gave it up after receiving some alleged threat calls. Later, another person, Nagaraj, won the tender. “We have learnt a lesson from what happened around the tender issue. We will rectify the same for the fairs in future,” he added.