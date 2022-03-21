Planning women’s co-ops with 90% government share: Karnataka CM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the State Government will start multipurpose women’s cooperative societies with 90 per cent share capital from the government in every taluk.

Speaking after presenting the ‘Sahakara Ratna’ awards organised by Karnataka State Cooperative Federation Limited, Karnataka State Housing Cooperative Society, and the Cooperation Department, here on Sunday, the CM said,

“The government will bear the membership fees to encourage people from backward classes, scheduled castes, and scheduled tribes to become members of various cooperatives. The cooperative sector will be successful only if the working class and women take part in large numbers. Women are contributing to the increase in state’s per capita income and the growth of state’s economy.” Karnataka will become number one if the sector grows, he added.

“Milk Cooperative Societies in the state have annual revenue of Rs 36,000 crore. The state government has decided to establish a Milk Producers Bank with an intention to ensure that the profit goes to milk producers. An allocation of Rs 100 crore has been made in the budget to establish the Ksheera Samridhi Bank. Orders would be issued soon in this regard,” he said.