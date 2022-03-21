STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Planning women’s co-ops with 90% government share: Karnataka CM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the State Government will start multipurpose women’s cooperative societies with 90 per cent share capital from the government in every taluk.

Published: 21st March 2022 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2022 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai participates in the Sahakara Ratna Awards ceremony in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai participates in the Sahakara Ratna Awards ceremony in Bengaluru on Saturday.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the State Government will start multipurpose women’s cooperative societies with 90 per cent share capital from the government in every taluk.

Speaking after presenting the ‘Sahakara Ratna’ awards organised by Karnataka State Cooperative Federation Limited, Karnataka State Housing Cooperative Society, and the Cooperation Department, here on Sunday, the CM said,

“The government will bear the membership fees to encourage people from backward classes, scheduled castes, and scheduled tribes to become members of various cooperatives. The cooperative sector will be successful only if the working class and women take part in large numbers. Women are contributing to the increase in state’s per capita income and the growth of state’s economy.” Karnataka will become number one if the sector grows, he added.

“Milk Cooperative Societies in the state have annual revenue of Rs 36,000 crore. The state government has decided to establish a Milk Producers Bank with an intention to ensure that the profit goes to milk producers. An allocation of Rs 100 crore has been made in the budget to establish the Ksheera Samridhi Bank. Orders would be issued soon in this regard,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Sahakara Ratna
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
What an increase in Fed rates would mean for India
Smija K Mohan with her husband (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kerala lottery seller with Midas touch lauded after handing over winning ticket to buyer again
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Fight for Congress leadership change not enough
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
After the poll defeat, dissent and chinks appear in SP alliance in UP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp