We will help Ukraine returnees continue medical studies in Karnataka: Minister

On the basis of the report, necessary requests would be submitted to the Union government and the NMC would take a final decision, he said.

Indian students stuck in Ukraine.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government would see to it that about 700 medicos who returned to the State from war-torn Ukraine continue their studies in 60 colleges in the southern State of India, Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said on Monday.

However, he said the students would not be officially absorbed into the colleges, but their learning and practice would be allowed till a solution is found.

There would be no additional fee for this, he said. The Minister said this after a meeting with the students at Vidhana Soudha today.

Stating that a high-level committee consisting of Principal Secretary of Medical Education Department, Director of Medical Education, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, Directors and deans of some medical colleges has been formed, Sudhakar said the committee would look into aspects considering the academic future of the students and submit a report to the State government.

Based on the report, the government would request the National Medical Commission (NMC) and Union government to take measures to protect the future of the students, he was quoted as saying by his office in a press release.

On the basis of the report, necessary requests would be submitted to the Union government and the NMC would take a final decision, he said.

"We are hopeful and praying that the war will come to an end soon. We have to see what developments will take place in Ukraine and make appropriate decisions based on the situation.

We will also need to consider the mindset of students and take the best possible decision within the existing legal and regulatory framework," said the Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already initiated several measures to protect the future of the students and revive the medical education system of the country, he said.

