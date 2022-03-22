STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP has no respect for Lingayat workers: AAP leader

Several active workers from the community have suffered a raw deal in the allotment of tickets in the local elections and holding of top positions in recent times, he said.

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Hitting out at the BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Rajkumar Topannavar said there is no respect for Lingayat workers or leaders in the saffron party in Belagavi which forced him to quit recently. Several active workers from the community have suffered a raw deal in the allotment of tickets in the local elections and holding of top positions in recent times, he said.

Speaking to media persons in Belagavi on Monday, he highlighted the way the BJP neglected good leaders from the Lingayat community like former corporator Deepak Jamkhandi, who was denied a ticket to contest the city corporation election and Ghulappa Hosamani, who was sacked as chairman of Belagavi Urban Development Authority (BUDA).

