Congress not against introduction of Bhagavad Gita in school curriculum: D K Shivakumar

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Congress party has not opposed the introduction of Bhagavad Gita in the school curriculum. Moreover, among other things, Ramayana and Mahabharat were telecast in Dooradarshana when the party was in power in the center and Rajiv Gandhi was the Prime Minister, claimed President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee D K Shivakumar here on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, Shivakumar said that to tell the people the moral of Ramayana and Mahabharat the Congress party telecasted those epics in Doordarshan, and the entire country watched with eagerness. What the BJP government is doing now is nothing but a copy of the Congress Party. Let them introduce it, but since this is a secular country, Bible and Quran should also be introduced in Moral Science.

No Congress without Gandhi Family: When his attention was drawn to the demand of G-23 to free Congress Party from the Gandhi family, Shivakumar said that all the leaders of the Congress party except a few in the country are loyal to Gandhi family. If there is no Gandhi family, there is no Congress at all.

The KPCC president said that it is a known fact that Sonia Gandhi rejected to become Prime Minister and made Manmohan Singh the Prime Minister of the country twice. The so-called G-23 leaders enjoyed power in the government though Sonai Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi opted not to be part of the government. "Where were they at that time he questioned?" As far as he is concerned, he is grateful to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi as they stood with him when he was facing crises, Shivakumar said.

The KPCC President criticized the BJP Government for increasing petrol prices immediately after the elections to 5 States. The people voted for BJP keeping faith in it, but it betrayed the voters, he said. Shivakumar demanded the Karnataka government to protect the people from the hike of petroleum products by providing subsidies to the people.

KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre, former minister Dr. Sharanaprakash Patil were present.