STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Five students killed after their car collides with a KSRTC bus in Karnataka

The students were on their way to Hassan after appearing for their 2nd PUC Hindi Exam.

Published: 22nd March 2022 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

Accident, Road accident

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Five students were killed on the spot when the car in which they were travelling collided head-on with a KSRTC bus on Hassan-Belur road on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Riyaz, Fayaz Ahmed, Akmal Khan, Mohamed Kaif all, 18 years old, and Suhil [17] from Bantenahalli, JP Nagar, and Bitruvalli villages in Belur taluk.

The accident occurred when Riyaz, who was driving the vehicle, rammed into an oncoming KSRTC bus while overtaking another vehicle. They were on their way to Hassan after appearing for their 2nd PUC Hindi Exam. The Bus was going to Chikmagalur from Bengaluru. The car was mangled due to the impact of the accident.

The Police took one and half hours to extricate the bodies from the wreckage. The vehicular traffic was disrupted for almost one hour due to the accident.   According to the police, the car was overspeeding. Senior police officers visited the spot. Belur police have registered a case against the bus driver.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Car collides with KSRTC bus Five students killed Hassan-Belur road
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
Exemption given to husband in cases of 'marital rape' cannot be absolute, says Karnataka HC
President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | AP)
Day after Biden's 'shaky' remark, US says India an essential partner
Representational Image of Air India (File Photo)
Merger of Air India and Indian Airlines led to downfall of national carrier, says Scindia
Shanavas Padhoor(Photo | https://www.facebook.com/shanavas.padhoor)
Feni, laughing clubs, and farm workers' sena: This District Panchayat budget has it all

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp