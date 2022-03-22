Five students killed after their car collides with a KSRTC bus in Karnataka

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Five students were killed on the spot when the car in which they were travelling collided head-on with a KSRTC bus on Hassan-Belur road on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Riyaz, Fayaz Ahmed, Akmal Khan, Mohamed Kaif all, 18 years old, and Suhil [17] from Bantenahalli, JP Nagar, and Bitruvalli villages in Belur taluk.

The accident occurred when Riyaz, who was driving the vehicle, rammed into an oncoming KSRTC bus while overtaking another vehicle. They were on their way to Hassan after appearing for their 2nd PUC Hindi Exam. The Bus was going to Chikmagalur from Bengaluru. The car was mangled due to the impact of the accident.

The Police took one and half hours to extricate the bodies from the wreckage. The vehicular traffic was disrupted for almost one hour due to the accident. According to the police, the car was overspeeding. Senior police officers visited the spot. Belur police have registered a case against the bus driver.