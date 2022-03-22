Low-intensity earthquake of 3.5 magnitude strikes Vijayapura in Karnataka

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: A mild intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale hit Vijayapura around 11:48 am on Tuesday.

The epicenter of the quake was near the Ukkali village of Basavana Bagewadi at the depth of 10 kilometers, according to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).

Tremors were felt in the villages of Basavana Bagewadi and also in a few localities of Vijayapura City on Tuesday morning.

According to the KSNDMC, "The earthquake of magnitude 3.5 occurred at Ukkali village. The seismic activity has been reported at the seismological observatory centers located at Almatti Dam. The seismic intensity map of the earthquake from the epicenter observed is very low.”

"This type of earthquake does not create any harm to the local community, although there may be slight shaking observed locally. The community need not panic as the intensity observed is very low and not destructive," stated KSNDMC.

The district administration is yet to issue an official statement about the earthquake. However, no damage was reported due to tremors in the region.

It may also be noted that in the last one and half years at least 15 earthquakes have been reported in various parts of the district.

A team of geology experts also visited the vulnerable areas and submitted a detailed report about frequent earthquakes occurring in the region to the district administration. It also stressed the government conduct a detailed study about the recent geographical changes in the district.