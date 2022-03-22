Science first: Late Naveen Gyanagoudar’s body to aid research

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

CHALAGERI: Embracing and kissing her son Naveen Gyanagoudar for one last time before handing over the body to the anatomy section of SSIMS and Research Centre at Davanagere, Vijayalakshmi’s grief knew no bounds. Tears gushed out of her eyes when doctors told her to perform the last rites before his mortal remains were taken away to be embalmed at the research centre.

The family had taken a decision a few days ago to donate the body to the centre to help promote research. Vijayalakshmi and her elder son Harsha travelled from Chalageri to Davangere with the body and were inconsolable while conducting a puja and handing over the mortal remains to the hospital on Monday. The body will be completely embalmed at the research centre on Tuesday.

In the absence of Naveen’s father Shekharappa, the relatives consoled the grieving mother and took her back to Chalageri. Earlier, the body of Naveen, a medical student killed at Karkhiv city in Ukraine in the Russia-instigated war on March 1, arrived at the Kempegowda International Airport around 3 am. It was received by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Shekharappa. The body was then transferred from the coffin to a freezer box and taken to Chalageri.

Naveen’s mortal remains were kept at his home for public viewing and the last rites were conducted as per Veerashiva Lingayat traditions with hundreds of people from the village and surroundings paying their last respects.

Hundreds bid adieu

Later, the body was taken around the village in a procession, which was followed by Naveen’s friends from Nanjangud, classmates from Kharkiv National Medical University and the villagers. Bommai arrived at the village around 11 am and paid his tributes.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing the body safely to India, Bommai said it was because of good diplomatic relations between India and the two warring countries. Dr Shivamurthy Shivacharya Swamiji of Taralabalu Mutt, Vachanananda Swamiji of Panchamasali Mutt in Harihar, teachers of St Lawrence School at Ranebennur and a host of dignitaries were present. District in-charge minister Arebail Shivaram Hebbar, MPs Shivakumar Udasi and Dr GM Siddeshwara, and others paid respects.

‘Looking to accommodate 700 Ukraine students’

Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Monday said that the State Government is facilitating the continuation of education of about 700 Ukraine-returned medical students in 60 medical colleges across Karnataka, and a high-level panel has been formed to look into the future of these students. This follows a meeting between the minister and the students at Vidhana Soudha.