Tainted officials can no longer become panchayat members

The bill also proposed to disqualify those who were removed from the post of chairperson and member of any coooperative societies.

Published: 22nd March 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Assembly. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, which was tabled in the Assembly on Monday, proposes to disqualify a person from becoming a member of gram, taluk and zilla panchayats if they were dismissed or suspended from service for irregularities or other reasons while working under state or central governments or cooperative societies. Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa tabled the bill.

According to the bill, the amendment will disqualify a person from being member of any panchayat if  he or she was subject to compulsory retirement, or dismissal from service, from any central or state government departments or cooperative societies. The bill also proposed to disqualify those who were removed from the post of chairperson and member of any coooperative societies.

The amendment also proposes to limit the population for taluk panchayat elections. Taluk panchayats with a rural population of more than two lakh will have one elected member for a population not more than 12,000. For a population of one to two lakh, there will be one elected member for every 10,000 population.

A population not exceeding 50,000 will have nine elected members and taluks with less than 50,000 populations will have a minimum of seven elected members, the bill proposes. However, Chikkamagaluru (excluding Tarikere, Kaduru and Ajjampura taluks), Uttara Kannada and Kodagu districts will have one elected member each for a population between 18,000 and 25,000.   

The bill also proposes appointing a minister in-charge of the district concerned as chairperson of the District Planning Committee, and appointing the mayor or president of the city corporation or muncipalities concerned as vice-chairperson of the committee. 

