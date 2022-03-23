Chain link mesh to be installed near Kushalnagar, Karnataka to control pollution of river Cauvery  

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: An innovative project is underway to control the dumping of litter in river Cauvery near Kushalnagar. The Town Panchayat has drawn a plan to install chain link mesh across the Kushalnagar-Koppa bridge to protect river Cauvery from the garbage.

After its birth in Talacauvery, Cauvery flows towards Kushalnagar passing Balamuri and other places. While the river is in its purest form at Talacauvery, the quality of the water touches B Grade and sometimes C Grade due to the increased pollution from various commercial activities and garbage dumping.

The increased pollution of River Cauvery can be observed clearly on the Kushalnagar-Koppa Bridge – the NH275 – from where people often toss garbage into the water.

“Garbage including unwanted materials and religious waste are being regularly tossed into River Cauvery from the Kushalnagar-Koppa Bridge. Many cleanliness and awareness drives have been hosted to prevent this, but in vain,” shared Chandramohan, convener of the Cauvery Nadi Swachata Andolana committee. He shared that a memorandum had been submitted to the town panchayat to control the river pollution.

As a permanent solution, the town panchayat has now decided to install a mesh net across the bridge to control the dumping of trash. “A plan has been drawn to install 8 feet high chain link mesh across the 120-meter bridge area,” confirmed Jayavardhan, president of Kushalnagar town panchayat.

A private bank in the area has assured to offer funds to the tune of nearly Rs 9.48 lakh for the project. Since the bridge falls under the National Highway, a letter in this regard was forwarded to the NHA and the project has been approved by the NHA officials following a survey.