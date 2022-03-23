STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress, BJP face off over Constitution

Published: 23rd March 2022 06:07 AM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai speaks in the Assembly on Tuesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Legislative Assembly witnessed an uproar on Tuesday with the Congress and BJP members trading barbs at each other over alleged attempts by the ruling party to bring changes in the Constitution. After Congress members said they have safeguarded the Constitution since independence, ensuring that backward communities get their due benefit, BJP members took potshots at them.

When Prasad Abbayya of the Congress said “manuvadis” (followers of Manu) have continued to deny rights of women, dalits and backward classes, P Rajiv of the BJP countered that it was the saffron party which gave respect to the father of the Constitution Dr BR Ambedkar.  

Abbayya also referred to the statement by a BJP leader that the party was here to change the Constitution.
“An individual’s statement about bringing changes to the Constitution does not reflect the party’s stand at all,” Rajiv said, indirectly referring to a former Union minister who reportedly stated that the BJP will bring changes to the constitution.

In response to this, Congress leader Priyank Kharge questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the BJP national president did not react to the former Union minister’s statement or take any action against him.

